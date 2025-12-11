Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Holding 'Yukselish' Competition In 2026 - Decree
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, provided for in the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been allocated 1,000,000 (one million) manats for ongoing work related to the next Yukselish competition in 2026.
The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan should ensure the financing provided for in part 1 of this Decree.
The Organizing Committee, established by Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1354 of July 26, 2019,“On the Establishment of the Yukselish Competition,” should resolve issues arising from this Decree.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment