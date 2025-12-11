Azerbaijan Allocates Funds For Holding 'Yukselish' Competition In 2026 - Decree

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been allocated 1,000,000 manat (equivalent to $588,149) from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as designated in the State Budget for 2025, to support the organization and execution of the upcoming“Yukselish” competition in 2026,reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

According to the decree, from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, provided for in the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been allocated 1,000,000 (one million) manats for ongoing work related to the next Yukselish competition in 2026.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan should ensure the financing provided for in part 1 of this Decree.

The Organizing Committee, established by Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1354 of July 26, 2019,“On the Establishment of the Yukselish Competition,” should resolve issues arising from this Decree.