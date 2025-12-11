Golden Rapture Increases Land Position At Its Newly Acquired Northern Queen Mine Property Adjacent To Nexgold Mining & Dryden Gold Corp

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Golden Rapture Mining Corporation (CSE: GLDR) is pleased to announce that it has staked an additional 7 claim units at its 100% owned Northern Queen Mine property located southeast of Dryden, Ontario.

The Northern Queen Mine land package now consists of 45 contiguous claim units covering roughly 2,000 acres. The property lies along the southern boundary of the NexGold Goliath Gold Deposit, with the eastern section of the property being located on the border of the Dryden Gold claims.

We are looking forward to exploring this underexplored property using modern methods and technologies. It has world-class infrastructure at our doorstep, including: Trans-Canada Highway, Ontario Provincial Hwy 72, CP Rail, Hydro and ready access to an experienced and available workforce in Dryden, Wabigoon and Sioux Lookout.

Richard Rivet said, "We are proud to have assembled a strong portfolio of four high-grade projects, encompassing a total of 24 historical underexplored mine shafts, which are also located near gold producers. With gold prices hitting record highs this year, we're excited to explore our highly-promising properties in what continues to be a very favourable market environment for gold explorers."

ABOUT GOLDEN RAPTURE MINING CORPORATION

Golden Rapture Mining is a newly listed exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of high-potential projects. Golden Rapture became listed on March 14 of 2024 and presently has 37,469,390 shares issued.

