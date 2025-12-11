Minehub Announces Closing Of First Tranche Of LIFE Offering

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced private placement of units (the "") of the Company (the ""). The Offering was completed by ATB Securities Inc. acting as the lead agent and sole bookrunner, on a "best efforts" agency basis, together with Haywood Securities Inc. (together, the ""). Pursuant to the Offering, the Company issued 7,063,684 Units at a price of $0.95 per Unit (the "") for aggregate proceeds of $6,710,499.80, which includes the full exercise of the Agents' option. The Company expects to complete the second tranche of the Offering, comprised of 526,316 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000.20, on or about December 15, 2025.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") and one-half (1⁄2) of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant ") of the Company. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at an exercise price of $1.35 per Warrant Share until December 10, 2027.

The Offering was completed on a private placement basis (i) in reliance on the "listed issuer financing" exemption from the prospectus requirements available under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption in each of the Provinces and Territories of Canada (the " LIFE Exemption "), (ii) in the United States pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), and (iii) in such other jurisdictions other than Canada and the United States pursuant to relevant prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws. In accordance with the LIFE Exemption, the securities issued pursuant to the Offering are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the closing of the Offering, the Company issued the Agents compensation options exercisable to acquire Common Shares at the Offering Price until December 10, 2027. The compensation options are subject to a four-month and a day hold period which will expire on April 11, 2026.

Certain insiders of the Company participated in the Offering, which participation constitutes a related-party transaction, as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions. The issuance of Units to insiders is exempt from the valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101, and exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101, pursuant to Subsection 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to "U.S. persons" (as that term is defined in Rule 902(k) of Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About MineHub:

MineHub is the digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets, making raw material supply chains more efficient, resilient and sustainable. MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is useable, shareable, verifiable and unforgeable. Users of MineHub solutions are in full control of their supply chains, enabling them to optimize their use of resources, respond better and faster to disruptions, and provide a better customer service. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics, compliance, trade management and financing operations.

Andrea Aranguren

CEO, MineHub Technologies Inc.

For further information regarding MineHub, please email ... or visit our website at . Tel: (778) 373-3747.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements that are considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("forward-looking statements") with respect to MineHub. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the completion of the second tranche of the Offering, the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although MineHub believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange. Other risk factors are identified in the Company's management discussion and analysis, available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at . There may be other risk factors not presently known that management believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify risk factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The forward-looking statements made in this news release are made as of the date included herein, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of MineHub's management on the date the statements are made. However, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change.

