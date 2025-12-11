MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - Safety Training Seminars proudly announces the opening of its newest BLS CPR Certification School, located at 3019 Mission Street, Suite 1, San Francisco, CA 94110. This state-of-the-art training center expands the organization's long-standing commitment to providing high-quality life-saving instruction for healthcare professionals, students, and community members across the Bay Area.







Safety Training Seminars Opens A New BLS CPR Certification School in San Francisco

Nestled in the vibrant Mission District, the new facility offers convenient access for medical staff and students from nearby institutions. Its central location allows nurses, physicians, EMTs, dental professionals, and allied health students to complete required BLS training with flexible scheduling and reliable, professional instruction.

The new CPR certification school features modern equipment, clean classrooms, and the latest training manikins to ensure students receive realistic, hands-on learning that aligns with current clinical standards. Courses are taught by experienced instructors who specialize in medical education and bring years of field expertise to every class. Training includes high-quality CPR practice, AED instruction, team-based response techniques, and essential life-saving skills designed for real-world application in demanding healthcare settings.

"San Francisco is home to some of the most dedicated and diverse healthcare professionals in the country," said Laura Seidel, Safety Training Seminars. "Opening this location in the Mission District allows us to support the city's hospitals, clinics, and medical schools by offering convenient, high-quality BLS, ACLS and PALS certification classes that help providers stay prepared for emergencies."

With the addition of this new site, Safety Training Seminars continues its mission to strengthen emergency response skills throughout Northern California. The organization remains committed to supporting healthcare teams, students, and community members with trusted, professional CPR training that saves lives.

For more information about Safety Training Seminars, use the contact details below:

Contact Info:

Name: Danielle Bell

Email: ...

Organization: Safety Training Seminars

Address: 3019 Mission Street, Suite 1, San Francisco, CA 94110

Phone: (415) 761-1988

Website:

