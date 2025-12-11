Solis Minerals Limited Registered As An Australian Company
|Event
|Date
| Last day for trading in Solis Minerals Ltd CDIs on ASX.
ASX to change name from Solis Minerals Ltd to Solis Minerals Limited.
|12 December 2025
|Trading in Solis Minerals Limited shares on a deferred settlement basis.
|15 December 2025
|Last day for Company to register transfers of CDIs and shares as Solis Minerals Ltd.
|16 December 2025
|Closure of the Solis Minerals Ltd share register in Canada.
|16 December 2025
|ASX Settlement Pty Limited revokes its approval of the Solis Minerals Ltd CDIs.
|17 December 2025
|Revocation of trust by CHESS Depositary Nominees Pty Ltd in accordance with ASX Settlement Operating Rule 13.5A.1.
|18 December 2025
| Cancellation of the Solis Minerals Ltd CDIs. Registration of Solis Minerals Limited shares to the former Solis Minerals Ltd shareholders and CDIs holders.
Deferred settlement trading ends.
|23 December 2025
|Despatch of holding statements to Solis Minerals Limited shareholders.
|24 December 2025
Note: The above timetable is indicative only and subject to change.
This announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Solis Minerals Limited.
For inquiries regarding this release, please contact:
| Contact
Mitch Thomas
Chief Executive Officer
Solis Minerals Limited
+61 458 890 355
| Media & Broker Enquiries:
Fiona Marshall & Jason Mack
White Noise Communications
fi...
...
+61 400 512 109
About Solis Minerals Limited
Solis Minerals is an emerging exploration company, focused on unlocking the potential of its South American copper portfolio. The Company is led by a highly-credentialled and proven team with excellent experience across the mining lifecycle in South America. Solis Minerals is actively considering a range of copper opportunities. South America is a key player in the global export market for copper and Solis Minerals, under its leadership team, is strategically positioned to capitalise on growth the opportunities within this mineral-rich region.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Solis Minerals Ltd.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment