ALUULA Reports Record Q4 2025 Sales With $6M+ Pipeline Of Binding Purchase Agreements Plans To Scale Manufacturing Capacity In 2026

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - ALUULA Composites. (TSXV: AUUA) ("" or the "") today reported, through the attached Shareholder letter, record preliminary unaudited fourth quarter 2025 sales and a growing pipeline of binding purchase commitments that underpin its plan to expand manufacturing capacity and seek additional funding in early 2026 to support growth.

"We are delivering exactly what we set out to do, and our preliminary unaudited Q4 revenue combined with a strong pipeline of binding sales orders are clear proof of this execution and demand. To build on this momentum, we need to scale, and we are exploring funding avenues to expand in line with our business plan. This level of execution is only possible with a highly capable and aligned team, and continued investment in the people who drive our performance remains fundamental to how we scale. We believe it is the right moment for us: we have the right products, and the right team, at the right time, to carry this growth forward," said Sage Berryman, CEO and President of ALUULA.

Growth and Demand Highlights



Preliminary unaudited Q4 2025 sales of approximately $2.9 million, ALUULA's strongest quarter to date, with sequential revenue increases of 25% in Q2 over Q1, 35% in Q3 over Q2, and 37% in Q4 over Q3.

Binding purchase agreements scheduled for fulfillment during fiscal 2026 totaling over $6 million, supported by sales orders pending fulfillment that have risen to over $5 million since October 31, 2025. Fiscal 2025 gross margins expected to be within the Company's 40-45% target range, reflecting disciplined pricing and cost control.

Capacity and Funding Plans



Q4 performance tested the limits of current production capacity, and the Company expects capacity investments will not be completed by Q1 2026, potentially constraining near-term fulfillment of open orders.

To execute on existing commitments and capture additional demand from wind power, defense shelters and premium outdoor markets, ALUULA intends to pursue funding in early 2026 to scale manufacturing capacity. The Company is evaluating a mix of equity, debt, and non-dilutive options, with the goal of aligning expansion capital with shareholder interests and its broader growth strategy.

Strategic Positioning



ALUULA's patented UHMWPE composite fabrics, no-sew mono-material construction, and recycle-ready platform continue to validate its position as a premium ingredient brand with marquee global partners. Management believes the combination of strong customer demand, validated 1.5-meter manufacturing capability, robust gross margins and a growing technology portfolio provides a clear path to growth in 2026 and beyond.

The Company cautions that figures provided have not been audited and are based upon calculations prepared by management. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once these figures have been audited. The Company expects to file its complete, audited annual financial statements and associated management discussion and analysis in February 2026 on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at .

Read the full Shareholders Letter here.

About ALUULA Composites

ALUULA is an ultra-light, high performance and recycle-ready composite materials brand that enhances the performance of outdoor gear as well as commercial and industrial equipment. Proudly owned and manufactured on the Canadian west coast, ALUULA's innovation is driven by a deep understanding that equipment does not need to sacrifice performance for sustainability. ALUULA's materials are known for their unique construction capabilities and their ability to make products lighter, stronger, and more sustainable.

