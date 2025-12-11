Tempramed Appoints Leading Diabetes Researcher Professor Dr. Lutz Heinemann To Its Scientific Advisory Board

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) ("" or the ""), a medical technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, today announced the appointment of, one of the world's foremost diabetes researchers, to its Scientific Advisory Board. His appointment further enhances TempraMed's scientific foundation as the Company expands its portfolio of next-generation thermal-stability technologies for temperature-sensitive medications.

Prof. Heinemann is internationally recognized for pioneering work that bridges insulin pharmacology, diabetes technology, and drug-stability science. As co-founder of the Profil Institute for Metabolic Research and former Managing Editor of the Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology, he has played a central role in advancing insulin kinetics, continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), artificial pancreas systems, and the clinical translation of new diabetes technologies.

Beyond device innovation, Prof. Heinemann has published foundational research demonstrating the critical impact of temperature on insulin and other peptide-based medications, highlighting how improper storage outside the cold chain can degrade potency, reduce therapeutic effectiveness, and compromise patient safety. His dual expertise-deep scientific understanding paired with real-world medication-handling insights-positions him as a global authority on the clinical implications of thermal instability.

"As a researcher who has spent decades investigating how temperature fluctuations impact the stability and safety of insulin and other injectable medications, I have seen firsthand how real-world storage conditions can jeopardize treatment outcomes. TempraMed's technologies offer a scientifically sound and practical solution to this long-standing challenge. I am pleased to join the advisory board and support their mission to improve medication safety and reliability for patients around the world," commented Prof. Dr. Lutz Heinemann.

Ron Nagar, CEO, TempraMed, said: "We are privileged to welcome Prof. Heinemann to TempraMed's Scientific Advisory Board. His contributions to diabetes research have shaped global understanding of insulin behavior, technology innovation, and medication stability. Having his guidance is invaluable as we continue developing solutions that improve the daily lives of people managing chronic diseases by ensuring their medications remain safe, effective, and reliable-wherever life takes them. We look forward to working with Prof Heinemann, as his guidance and advice will be invaluable as we continue to advance our global offering."

Strategic Significance for TempraMed

Prof. Heinemann's extensive background enhances TempraMed's capabilities across several high-priority domains:



Global partnerships: Strengthening TempraMed's engagement with potential partners; pharma, payors, clinical networks, digital-health platforms, and diabetes-technology leaders to drive collaborative innovation, scale distribution, and support broad market adoption.

Market access and education: Helping shape medical-professional and patient-facing guidance about temperature-sensitive medication handling.

Clinical validation and evidence generation: Supporting TempraMed's scientific studies on medication stability, adherence, and clinical-use cases. Technology evaluation: Providing expert insight into device functionality, performance requirements, and integration with digital-health ecosystems.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

