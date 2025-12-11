Stardust Solar Announces Closing Of Shares For Debt
All the Shares to be issued in connection with the Shares for Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day ending on April 11, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities legislation and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Stardust Solar:
Stardust Solar is a North American franchisor of renewable energy installation services, specializing in solar panels (PV), energy storage systems, and electric vehicle supply equipment. The Company equips entrepreneurs with branded business management services, cutting-edge equipment, and comprehensive support, including marketing, sales, engineering, and project management. With franchises across Canada and the United States, Stardust Solar drives the adoption of clean energy solutions that boost economic development and create a more sustainable future.
Media and Investor Contacts:
Erica Bearss, MBA, DBA (c) | VP Corporate Communications
