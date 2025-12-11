Lbank Exchange Will List IZAKAYA (IZKY)

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2025) -







About IZAKAYA (IZKY)

IZKY is a next-generation decentralized finance ecosystem designed to integrate cryptocurrency lending swapping and token plus NFT utilities into a unified financial platform. Built with the aim to expand financial access, IZKY offers a frictionless, permissionless, and transparent system where users manage assets, potentially earn yields and participate in a diverse token economy.

The IZAKA-YA platform provides automated smart-contract powered services that enable low-cost lending, efficient swaps, potential improved liquidity, and diversified asset management. Users can borrow, lend, and convert assets and participate in the platform economy with full autonomy and transparency.

IZKY promotes financial inclusion and aims to strengthen digital financial literacy and also aims to create opportunities for communities through NFT based engagement and socially impactful structures. By leveraging cross-chain interoperability liquidity pools and automated economic mechanisms IZKY redefines DeFi accessibility while supporting long-term sustainable ecosystem development.

At the core of this ecosystem, the IZKY token serves as the primary utility asset powering transaction benefits, lending enhancements, NFT and community deals. The IZKY token aims to provide strong internal circulation and meaningful participation across all IZAKA-YA services.

Tokenomics

Token Name: IZKY

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000 IZKY

Blockchain: Ethereum (primary) + BNB Smart Chain bridge

Token Utility

Reduced Swap Fees



Increased Lending Interest Rates

Users locking or using IZKY gain preferential APY tiers aiming to potentially generate higher yield opportunities.

Discounted NFT Purchases

IZKY can be used to buy IZAKAYA NFTs at reduced rates enhancing community participation.

Airdrop Access

Token holders are eligible for IZAKAYA Miles airdrops unlocking new layers and utility within the ecosystem.

These combined utilities strengthen token circulation and deepen user engagement across the platform。

Allocation Breakdown:

Ecosystem & Service Growth

30%

Platform expansion marketing integrations and strategic partnerships.

Team & Developers

20%

Long-term support for continuous development and stability.

Community Deals & Airdrops

15%

Distributed to active users for participation engagement and onboarding.

Investors & Partnerships

25%

Allocated to early backers and strategic partners to accelerate global growth.

Reserves

10%

Held for market expansion unplanned requirements or future project initiatives。

Roadmap

March 2025

Exchange listings

Telegram community launch

Token presale completion

May 2025

Airdrop distributions to community and investors

July 2025

Additional partial airdrops

Preparation for expanded ecosystem utility

September 2025

WebX side event exhibition

Strategic ecosystem activities

October 2025

Exchange listing on Probit

November 2025

Credit card crypto purchase integration

IzakayaNFT release

Discord community launch

Additional CEX listings

December 2025

IZAKA-YA After-party campaign

100 Matsuri Festival

Tier 1-2 exchange listings

Akachou Token issuance

NFT credit certification

From 2026

BTSE listing

Izakaya App release

Izakaya Horoyoi Game launch

The roadmap above reflects project progression and updated milestones as announced by the team.

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

