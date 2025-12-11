Lbank Exchange Will List IZAKAYA (IZKY)
About IZAKAYA (IZKY)
IZKY is a next-generation decentralized finance ecosystem designed to integrate cryptocurrency lending swapping and token plus NFT utilities into a unified financial platform. Built with the aim to expand financial access, IZKY offers a frictionless, permissionless, and transparent system where users manage assets, potentially earn yields and participate in a diverse token economy.
The IZAKA-YA platform provides automated smart-contract powered services that enable low-cost lending, efficient swaps, potential improved liquidity, and diversified asset management. Users can borrow, lend, and convert assets and participate in the platform economy with full autonomy and transparency.
IZKY promotes financial inclusion and aims to strengthen digital financial literacy and also aims to create opportunities for communities through NFT based engagement and socially impactful structures. By leveraging cross-chain interoperability liquidity pools and automated economic mechanisms IZKY redefines DeFi accessibility while supporting long-term sustainable ecosystem development.
At the core of this ecosystem, the IZKY token serves as the primary utility asset powering transaction benefits, lending enhancements, NFT and community deals. The IZKY token aims to provide strong internal circulation and meaningful participation across all IZAKA-YA services.
Tokenomics
Token Name: IZKY
Token Type: Utility
Total Supply: 1,000,000,000,000 IZKY
Blockchain: Ethereum (primary) + BNB Smart Chain bridge
Token Utility
Reduced Swap Fees
Increased Lending Interest Rates
Users locking or using IZKY gain preferential APY tiers aiming to potentially generate higher yield opportunities.
Discounted NFT Purchases
IZKY can be used to buy IZAKAYA NFTs at reduced rates enhancing community participation.
Airdrop Access
Token holders are eligible for IZAKAYA Miles airdrops unlocking new layers and utility within the ecosystem.
These combined utilities strengthen token circulation and deepen user engagement across the platform。
Allocation Breakdown:
Ecosystem & Service Growth
30%
Platform expansion marketing integrations and strategic partnerships.
Team & Developers
20%
Long-term support for continuous development and stability.
Community Deals & Airdrops
15%
Distributed to active users for participation engagement and onboarding.
Investors & Partnerships
25%
Allocated to early backers and strategic partners to accelerate global growth.
Reserves
10%
Held for market expansion unplanned requirements or future project initiatives。
Roadmap
March 2025
Exchange listings
Telegram community launch
Token presale completion
May 2025
Airdrop distributions to community and investors
July 2025
Additional partial airdrops
Preparation for expanded ecosystem utility
September 2025
WebX side event exhibition
Strategic ecosystem activities
October 2025
Exchange listing on Probit
November 2025
Credit card crypto purchase integration
IzakayaNFT release
Discord community launch
Additional CEX listings
December 2025
IZAKA-YA After-party campaign
100 Matsuri Festival
Tier 1-2 exchange listings
Akachou Token issuance
NFT credit certification
From 2026
BTSE listing
Izakaya App release
Izakaya Horoyoi Game launch
The roadmap above reflects project progression and updated milestones as announced by the team.
Learn More about IZAKAYA(IZKY)
Website:
Twitter:
Telegram:
X:
Instagram: #38;utm_source=qr
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience.
As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
