Al Ain Region's First-Half Visitor Numbers Grow In Line With 2030 Targets



Hotel guest numbers rose by 12% during first six months of 2025, with some cultural sites reporting visitor increases of more than 40% DCT Abu Dhabi has renewed its emphasis on the region in line with ambitions of the emirate's Tourism Strategy 2030

Abu Dhabi, UAE –December 2025: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi's (DCT Abu Dhabi) strategy for the transformation of Al Ain Region's tourism proposition is delivering impressive results, with the latest statistics showing double-digit growth in hotel guests during the first half of 2025 and several key cultural attractions reporting increases in visitor numbers of more than 40% compared to the same period in 2024.

The region's total hotel guest numbers from January through June 2025 reached 228,000, a year-on-year increase of almost 12%, with total hotel revenue increasing by 5.8%. Al Ain Oasis recorded a 40% increase in visits during the first half of 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024. Similarly, the first six months of this year saw impressive growth in the number of visits to Qasr Al Muwaiji, with the historic fort recording a 49% gain on the same period in 2024, and Al Qattara Arts Centre, with 42% growth.

DCT Abu Dhabi's promotion of Al Ain Region as a 'living oasis' and a leading travel destination for culture, wellness, and adventure is meeting the goals of the emirate's Tourism Strategy 2030. Launched in April 2024 under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Tourism Strategy 2030 seeks to boost the emirate's visitor numbers from nearly 24 million in 2023 to 39.3 million by 2030 for 7% year-on-year growth.

By building Al Ain Region's tourism landscape around the three pillars of culture, wellness, and adventure, DCT Abu Dhabi is positioning the region as an inspiring, top-of-mind destination for residents, domestic travellers, and international visitors. These foundational pillars serve as the guiding framework for current initiatives and future development, strengthening the region's unique identity and diverse offerings:

. Culture: Showcasing and preserving the richness of Emirati heritage and traditions

. Wellness: Enabling serene, holistic experiences in natural environments

. Adventure: Offering a thrilling variety of indoor and outdoor activities

This integrated approach reflects the region's unique character and ensures Al Ain Region continues to thrive as a sustainable, distinctive destination on the global stage.

His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said:“Al Ain Region is the historic heart of our emirate, the narrator of our rich history and heritage. As the embodiment of Emirati hospitality, this living oasis is a vibrant cultural hub and a place of discovery and connection. We remain committed to unlocking Al Ain Region's untapped potential for residents and local communities, while also showcasing its unique spirit to audiences around the world. As a bridge between our past and our future aspirations, Al Ain Region continues to be a cultural cornerstone where experiences are enriched, local youth and entrepreneurs are empowered, and inspiration is sparked in every visitor.”

Tourism Strategy 2030 is strengthening Al Ain Region's position within the emirate's tourism landscape, with the aim to welcome around 520,000 overnight leisure hotel guests by 2030. A core focus of DCT Abu Dhabi's plan for Al Ain Region is to drive economic growth through tourism and cultural initiatives, ultimately enriching local communities and creating new opportunities for sustainable development. The strategy ensures that Al Ain Region's rich history, breathtaking natural landscapes, and unique heritage are shared with a broader audience, fostering greater appreciation for its identity while improving the quality of life for residents.

Through a series of development initiatives, DCT Abu Dhabi is bringing greater awareness to landmarks such as Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Jahili Fort, Al Ain Museum, Al Qattara Arts Centre, and Al Ain Region's six oases, which form part of The Cultural Sites of Al Ain, the UAE's first UNESCO World Heritage Site.

In celebration of Al Ain Region's deep-rooted heritage, DCT Abu Dhabi promotes a dynamic calendar of festivals and events that serve as major visitor attractions. These include the Traditional Handicrafts Festival, which highlights Emirati artisanal traditions; the Al Ain Book Festival, a platform for literature and creativity; and vibrant events like MOTN Festival and DAZ Festival, which bring families together and offer an engaging experience for visitors of all ages.

Beyond its historical significance, DCT Abu Dhabi is committed to reinforcing Al Ain Region's identity as a living oasis, placing a strong emphasis on its breathtaking natural landscapes, which span deserts, green spaces, and landmarks such as Jebel Hafit, the UAE's second-highest peak. Al Ain Region's capabilities as a destination for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) are also being spotlighted, supported by a diverse range of venues that cater to business events of all scales.

GCC tourism ministers selected Al Ain Region as Gulf Capital of Tourism 2025, reflecting the destination's embodiment of Emirati hospitality and its wide range of experiences across culture, wellness and adventure. Al Ain Region is home to more than 660,000 residents and traces its human history back over 5,000 years.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.