403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rate By 0.25 Pct To 3.5-3.75 Pct
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- The US Federal Reserve decided on Wednesday to slash down the targeted range of the benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percent to 3.5-3.75 percent.
In a press release, the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said the move was taken as the available indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace.
"Job gains have slowed this year, and the unemployment rate has edged up through September. More recent indicators are consistent with these developments. Inflation has moved up since earlier in the year and remains somewhat elevated," it added.
The Committee pointed out that it seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run.
"Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment rose in recent months," it clarified.
In support of its goals and in light of the shift in the balance of risks, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 3-1/2 to 3-3/4 percent.
"In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," the committee promised.
"The Committee is strongly committed to supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to its 2 percent objective."
In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee added that it will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook.
"The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals," it stressed.
The Committee affirmed that its assessments would take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments. (end)
asj
In a press release, the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) said the move was taken as the available indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace.
"Job gains have slowed this year, and the unemployment rate has edged up through September. More recent indicators are consistent with these developments. Inflation has moved up since earlier in the year and remains somewhat elevated," it added.
The Committee pointed out that it seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2 percent over the longer run.
"Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment rose in recent months," it clarified.
In support of its goals and in light of the shift in the balance of risks, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 3-1/2 to 3-3/4 percent.
"In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," the committee promised.
"The Committee is strongly committed to supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to its 2 percent objective."
In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee added that it will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook.
"The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals," it stressed.
The Committee affirmed that its assessments would take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments. (end)
asj
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment