CBK Cuts Discount Rate By 25 Basis Points To 3.5 Pct
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 10 (KUNA) - The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) decided on Wednesday to cut the discount rate by 25 Basis Points to 3.5 percent effective Thursday, December 11.
In a press release, the CBK said the step was taken "as part of the Central Bank of Kuwait's (CBK) ongoing monitoring of key global economic and monetary indicators and their potential impact on the performance of the local economy, and in light of the need for policies to be tailored to the specific requirements and circumstances of each economy".
It also underlined that this decision aims to keep pace with developments in the local economy, stimulate economic activity across various sectors, and maintain the financial stability of banking and financial institutions.
"Indicators as of the end of October 2025 show the sustained relative stability of the KWD exchange rate against major currencies and its attractiveness as a lucrative and reliable store of domestic savings," added the CBK.
In conclusion, the CBK affirmed its continued vigilant monitoring of global and domestic economic and monetary developments, in a manner that ensures the adoption of necessary measures through the use of available monetary policy and macro-prudential tools, following a gradual and balanced approach to reinforce monetary and financial stability in the State of Kuwait. (end)
