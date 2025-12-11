403
Indian Ship Sarthak Docks At Shuwaikh Port On Amical Visit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 10 (KUAN) -- The Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Sarthak arrived at Shuwaikh Port for a four-day goodwill visit to celebrate the distinguished and deep-rooted Indian-Kuwaiti relations.
Delivering a speech during a festival held by India Embassy on Wednesday, Indian Ambassador to Kuwait Paramita Tripathi described bilateral ties as firm, well-seated and based on mutual confidence and cooperation.
She affirmed keenness on boosting collaboration in various domains, noting the Indian community in Kuwait is playing a key role in fostering communication between the two countries' nations.
The ambassador highlighted the key moments in the two countries' relationship including the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to India in 2006.
Tripathi also referred to former Indian Vice President Mohammad Ansari's visit to Kuwait in 2009 and Prime Minister Narindar Modi's visit in 2024. She noted that Modi's visit was a cornerstone as it resulted in the signing of four deals on bilateral cooperation.
She expressed her country's hope for further cooperation in the fields of maritime and food security, renewable energy, digital innovation and healthcare. (end)
