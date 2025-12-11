403
Info. Minister: Proud Of Placing Diwaniya On UNESCO Intangible Heritage List
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi voiced pride on Wednesday for the inscription of the "Diwaniya" on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
This is an accomplishment, which shows the political leadership's support for Kuwait's cultural path and keenness on maintaining the national legacy, the minister told KUNA in a statement on this occasion.
He extolled this professional efforts exerted by the Kuwaiti team who prepared the file.
Their efforts reflected high professionalism and firm commitment to introducing to the world Diwaniya's cultural and humanitarian value as a social space showing the value of hospitality and communication, he said.
This key step is consistent with the strategy of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) based on safeguarding heritage and boosting national identity as well as preserving intangible legacy, he noted.
Diwaniya is a main component of vivid heritage of Kuwait's society and a unique model of social interaction, he elaborated. (end)
