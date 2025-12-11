403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
PA Condemns Israeli Occupation's Plans To Build 764 New Settlement Units In West Bank
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 10 (KUNA) - The Palestinian Presidency condemned Wednesday the Israeli occupation authorities' plans to build 764 new colonial settlement units in the occupied West Bank, describing it as an attempt to undermine international efforts to achieve stability in the region.
In a statement, Presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the Israeli decision is unacceptable and in violation of international legitimacy and international law, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2334.
He emphasized that these colonial decisions will not provide legitimacy or security to anyone.
Abu Rudeineh added that the occupation government bears full responsibility for the dangerous consequences of this destructive policy.
"We call on the administration of US President Donald Trump to exert pressure on the occupation authorities to reverse their settlement policies, attempts at annexation and expansion, and the theft of Palestinian land, and to compel them to abide by international legitimacy and international law," he said.
"This is essential to ensure the success of President Trump's efforts to stop the war and achieve stability in the region." (end)
wab
In a statement, Presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said the Israeli decision is unacceptable and in violation of international legitimacy and international law, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2334.
He emphasized that these colonial decisions will not provide legitimacy or security to anyone.
Abu Rudeineh added that the occupation government bears full responsibility for the dangerous consequences of this destructive policy.
"We call on the administration of US President Donald Trump to exert pressure on the occupation authorities to reverse their settlement policies, attempts at annexation and expansion, and the theft of Palestinian land, and to compel them to abide by international legitimacy and international law," he said.
"This is essential to ensure the success of President Trump's efforts to stop the war and achieve stability in the region." (end)
wab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
HSX Exchange Launches Global Marketlink Initiative To Build A Unified Cross-Market Liquidity Network
CommentsNo comment