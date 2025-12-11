Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India, Malaysia Call For International Cooperation To Combat Terrorism


2025-12-11 12:13:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- India and Malaysia on Wednesday emphasized the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism.
A statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that during the 3rd meeting of the India-Malaysia Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism and Combating Transnational Crime held in New Delhi, both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
They also emphasized the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner.
India and Malaysia also renewed their commitment to strengthen cooperation in the multilateral fora, including the UN, Financial Action Task Force, the Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering and ASEAN Regional Forum.
They discussed challenges in combating terrorism, including the use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, terror financing and the linkages between transnational organized crime and terrorism.
The two sides exchanged views on regional and global terrorism landscape and underlined the importance of strengthening cooperation through timely sharing of information, law enforcement training and capacity building. (end)
atk


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

