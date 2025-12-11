403
Kuwait Donates USD1 Mln To UN's Central Emergency Response Fund
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Dec 10 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait announced Wednesday the renewal of its voluntary contribution to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund for 2026 with USD 1 million.
This announcement was made by Deputy Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations, Minister Plenipotentiary Faisal Al-Enezi, at a high-level CERF pledging event for 2026 at the UN headquarters.
Speaking at the ceremony, Al-Enezi said that the rapid spread of armed conflicts, along with the increasing impact of climate-related disasters, has led to a dramatic rise in humanitarian needs worldwide as more than 300 million people around the world - last year alone - required some form of humanitarian assistance.
He emphasized the importance of the CERF as a leading and effective model for rapid, life-saving responses.
Al-Enezi expressed his sincere appreciation and gratitude to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher for their continued leadership and unwavering commitment to supporting the international humanitarian system and enhancing the UN's capacity to deliver rapid and effective crisis responses.
The Kuwaiti diplomat stressed that achieving the goal of raising USD 1 billion annually for the Fund has become an urgent and crucial necessity, particularly given the slowdown in funding for humanitarian appeals and the ever-increasing global needs.
He affirmed that Kuwait would continue to support international humanitarian efforts and would remain a reliable and effective partner in alleviating human suffering and upholding the values of human solidarity.
The CERF is the UN's global emergency response fund to deliver funding quickly to humanitarian responders and bring greater balance to emergency assistance. It aims to ensure a rapid response to sudden-onset emergencies or to rapidly deteriorating conditions in an existing emergency and to support humanitarian response activities within an underfunded emergency. (end)
