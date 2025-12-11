403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - the Kuwaiti cabinet tasked the Ministry of Public Works to step up its efforts to implement the Gulf Railway and fast transports projects.
KUWAIT - The Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) decided to cut the discount rate by 25 Basis Points to 3.5 percent effective Thursday, December 11.
NEW YORK - The State of Kuwait announced the renewal of its voluntary contribution to the UN Central Emergency Response Fund for 2026 with USD 1 million.
BEIJING - The Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to China, Jassem Al-Najem, affirmed the need to speed up the pace of joint projects with China to achieve mutual benefit for both countries.
NEW DELHI - The State of Kuwait has submitted the "Diwaniya" file - as an individual nomination - for inscription on the Representative List of the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
NEW DELHI - The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) inscribed "Bisht: Skills and Practices" as a joint Arab element on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
MANAMA - The CEO of EQUATE petrochemicals group, Nasser Al Dosari, affirmed Kuwait's commitment to supporting Gulf petrochemical production and strengthening its presence in regional and global markets.
KUWAIT - A number of Kuwaiti and UN officials reiterated the importance of safeguarding and bolstering human rights on World Human Rights Day.
GAZA - Palestinian prisoner Abdulrahman Al-Sebateen aged 21 passed away in an Israeli occupation jail in Jerusalem.
RAMALLAH - The Palestinian Presidency condemned the Israeli occupation's plan to build 764 new colonial settlement units in the occupied West Bank.
CAIRO - The Arab League called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to classify medical negligence by the Israeli occupation authorities a deliberate murder crime against the Palestinian detainees.
GENEVA - UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk warned of an "unprecedented deterioration in global human rights". (end)
