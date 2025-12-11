403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:05 AM EST - CGI Inc.: Has signed a contract with the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) to deliver the HERMES project in collaboration with its partner secunet Security Networks. The project will provide a highly secure and scalable IT solution for NATO executives and selected target groups, enabling mobile communication on specially protected equipment. This provides the command structure with the flexibility to maintain the highest level of security, independent of location or time. CGI shares T.A are trading down $0.66 at $124.03.
