2025-12-11 12:13:07
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:33 AM EST - PyroGenesis Inc.: Announces today the recent signing of an initial order of“fine cut” titanium powder produced by PyroGenesis' NexGenTM plasma atomization process. The customer is a contract manufacturer specializing in titanium-based additive manufacturing for the consumer product and healthcare industries. PyroGenesis Inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $0.25.

