Microbix Biosystems Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:37 AM EST - Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Announces the commercial launch of QAPsTM quality assessment products and availability of QUANTDxTM reference materials to support antigen or molecular tests for H3N2 strains of seasonal Influenza A. Microbix Biosystems Inc. shares T are trading down $0.01 at $0.24.
