Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GE Vernova Doubles Its Dividend

2025-12-11 12:13:06
GE Vernova (GEV) has announced that it is doubling its quarterly dividend payment to shareholders.

The energy equipment manufacturing that is based outside Boston, Massachusetts said that it's raising its quarterly dividend to $0.50 U.S. from $0.25 U.S. previously.

The increased dividend will give GE Vernova's stock a yield of about 0.32%.

GE Vernova, which was spun off from General Electric (GE) in 2024, makes gas and wind turbines that are essential to energy transfer across power grids.

The increased distribution to shareholders was announced along with GE Vernova's future guidance.

For 2026, GE Vernova forecasts revenue of $41 billion U.S. to $42 billion U.S. and profit margins of 11% to 13%, implying 2026 earnings of $4.5 billion U.S. to $5.5 billion U.S.

Wall Street had 2026 revenue of $41.6 billion U.S. and earnings of $5.3 billion U.S. penciled in for the company.

GE Vernova is benefiting from the rapid energy growth in the U.S. as technology companies build data centres to run their artificial intelligence (A.I.) applications and models.

GEV stock has risen 85% this year to trade at $625.30 U.S. per share.

