Letter To Editor: Why So Many Kashmiri Parents Feel Alone Today

Representational photo

Kashmiri parents often speak of a loneliness that arrives long before old age. It settles slowly inside homes that once echoed with small footsteps and laughter. Many mothers and fathers say they feel unseen in families they spent their lives holding together. Their stories make us face a hard truth: something important in our relationships is fading.

The roots of this shift often lie in early childhood. A baby enters the world with a wide-open heart, eager for every bit of warmth and care. Those first three years pass in soft moments that shape the parent-child bond. Soon after, life changes.

Children are placed in crèches and pre-schools, and the long routine begins. By five, they spend most of the day in classrooms. Parents wait for them to return home with stories, only to watch evenings turn into another round of tutoring.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rest of the night slips into the pull of phones that fill the silence without offering real company.

This pattern continues for years. Schools, coaching centres and screens start to feel more present in a child's life than the people at home. A young person grows up knowing how to perform well, how to follow routines, how to stay busy, although they often feel unsure when it comes to emotional closeness.

The bond with parents, once natural, becomes thin from lack of time and shared experiences.

Many parents see the result when their children become adults. Some grown children keep a polite distance. Others seem unsure how to care, or how to express affection.

It is easy to label this as indifference. But it is often the outcome of childhoods that offered structure but little space for connection. The child was never uncaring. The bond simply never had the room it needed to grow.