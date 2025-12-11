Race Begins For 7 New Ropeways In J&K

Representational photo

By Peerzada Mohsin Shafi

Srinagar- The plan to lift travel in Jammu and Kashmir to higher ground took a clear step Wednesday as the National Highways Authority of India opened technical bids for preparing Detailed Project Reports for seven proposed ropeways across the Union Territory.

Four consultancy firms have entered the contest. Bernard Gruppe ZT GmbH, ILF Consulting Engineers India, Aakar Abhinav Consultants and SA Infrastructure Consultants are now being evaluated on their technical proposals.

One of them will help shape projects that could change how people move through some of the region's most remote valleys.

The government first invited bids for five ropeways in September 2025. The list soon grew to seven, stretching from the high meadows of Sonamarg and Doodhpathri to the pilgrimage routes of Baltal and Pahalgam, and further south to Bhaderwah, Sanasar and the Shankaracharya hilltop in Srinagar.

According to the bid documents, the chosen consultant will compare global and Indian ropeway systems and study eight benchmark projects.

The work will look at technology choices, terrain challenges, safety standards, equipment requirements and expected passenger demand.