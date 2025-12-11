Bollywood actor Aamir KhanCredit: PTI Photo



New Delhi ~ Superstar Aamir Khan on Wednesday said though he enjoys acting the most, it is not possible to be part of every film, and that's why he takes on the role of a producer on such projects.

Aamir attended a session of Agenda Aaj Tak in New Delhi, where he was asked why he has chosen to step back from leading roles and instead appear in cameos or take on projects as a producer.

“Production mein apna alag maza hai. Although I enjoy acting more, I can't do every film on my own,” said the 60-year-old actor, who runs the production banner Aamir Khan Productions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aamir most recently starred in“Sitaare Zameen Par”, a follow-up to his 2007 movie“Taare Zameen Par”.

The actor said he has read a few scripts, and there are a few stories that he likes.