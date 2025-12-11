Which Films & Series Ruled Imdb's India Rankings 2025?

At the top of the IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025 is Saiyaara.

Mumbai ~“Saiyaara”, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has topped IMDb's list as the most popular Indian film of 2025, while Aryan Khan's directorial debut,“The Ba**ds of Bollywood” led the rankings among web series, the platform announced on Wednesday.

IMDb, one of the most popular online resources for information related to films, television series and artists, released its list of most popular Indian movies and series.

The rankings are based on page views from IMDb's more than 250 million monthly global visitors, making them a reflection of audience interest and worldwide engagement, the company said in a statement.

At the top of the IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Movies of 2025 is Saiyaara, produced by YRF and directed by Mohit Suri. The film has become a global talking point for its emotional storytelling and chartbuster music.

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, said the recognition is a“moment of immense pride”.

“'Saiyaara' has connected with audiences across India and the world, cutting across geography, age, and culture. We are hugely grateful that it has become one of the most iconic films for YRF and for the industry... Mohit Suri brought a clear vision and deep emotion to the film, while Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda delivered confident, heartfelt debut performances,” Widhani said.