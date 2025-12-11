Paras Health Srinagar Leads Valley's Lung Care Push

By Syed Sammar Mehdi

Srinagar- In a spacious hall at Paras Health Srinagar, nearly 100 doctors from across Kashmir gathered this week for a high-level Pulmonology Continuing Medical Education session.

The program, themed“From Scope to Solution: The Changing Face of Pulmonary Care,” offered a platform for clinicians to discuss evolving respiratory challenges, review complex cases, and refine approaches to advanced pulmonary care.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hospital's Pulmonology department combines modern diagnostic and interventional capabilities, including Pulmonary Function Tests (PFT), Diffusing Capacity of the Lungs for Carbon Monoxide (DLCO), radial and convex probe Endobronchial Ultrasounds (EBUS and CP-EBUS), thoracoscopy, and bronchoscopy.

Support extends to a 24-hour emergency service for acute respiratory cases, backed by a dedicated critical-care team under Dr. Ali Imran, who oversees ICU management equipped with high-quality ventilators, High-Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) systems, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP), and other modern technologies.

The CME brought together senior pulmonologists including Dr. Navid Nazir Shah, Professor and Head of Chest Medicine at GMC Srinagar; Dr. Sanuallah Shah, Head of Pulmonary Medicine at SKIMS Soura; Dr. Javeed Ahmad Malik, Professor and Head of Pulmonary Medicine at SKIMS Medical College Srinagar; and Dr. Rafi Jan, Head of Chest Medicine at GMC Anantnag. They shared insights from hands-on management of complex respiratory conditions.

Dr. Mohmad Yousoof Dar, Unit Head and Associate Director of Pulmonology at Paras Health, spoke about interventions for high-risk patients and the increasing need for precise pulmonary procedures.