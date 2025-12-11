Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
ED Seizes 13 Bank Accounts Of R-Infra In FEMA Case

ED Seizes 13 Bank Accounts Of R-Infra In FEMA Case


2025-12-11 12:12:39
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Anil Ambani

New Delhi- The ED on Wednesday said it has seized over a dozen bank accounts, holding about Rs 55 crore worth deposits, of Anil Ambani Group company Reliance Infrastructure as part of a FEMA investigation.

It alleged that Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (R-Infra), through its special purpose vehicles (SPVs), siphoned public funds from highway construction projects awarded by the NHAI and sent them abroad illegally.

There was no immediate comment from R-Infra on the development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED has seized 13 bank accounts having a balance of Rs 54.82 crore of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. for“contravention” of the the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the federal probe agency said in a statement.

MENAFN11122025000215011059ID1110464486



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search