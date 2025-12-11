ED Seizes 13 Bank Accounts Of R-Infra In FEMA Case
New Delhi- The ED on Wednesday said it has seized over a dozen bank accounts, holding about Rs 55 crore worth deposits, of Anil Ambani Group company Reliance Infrastructure as part of a FEMA investigation.
It alleged that Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (R-Infra), through its special purpose vehicles (SPVs), siphoned public funds from highway construction projects awarded by the NHAI and sent them abroad illegally.
There was no immediate comment from R-Infra on the development.
The ED has seized 13 bank accounts having a balance of Rs 54.82 crore of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. for“contravention” of the the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the federal probe agency said in a statement.
