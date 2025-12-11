Kashmir's Burnout Generation

Representational Photo

Most Kashmiri students stay up late at their laptops, balancing lectures, assignments, and chores during the day. Nights stretch long with little sleep. For many, this has become everyday life.

The valley moves with the energy of its youth. Hostels, libraries, and small homes fill with the soft tapping of keyboards and the low hum of study groups.

Students carry responsibilities beyond studying. They work part-time jobs, tutor online, or run small gigs to support their families as expenses rise and incomes stay limited.

Some deliver parcels, manage social media pages, or help local businesses with online orders. These efforts, often invisible to outsiders, are lifelines for families battling uncertain times.

Most urban students handle work alongside classes. They move from classrooms to libraries to home spaces, meeting responsibilities that often feel bigger than their age.

Long commutes, crowded buses, and steep hills add to the physical strain. Days start early and end late, leaving little room for meals, exercise, or leisure.

Pressure comes from all directions. Classrooms are crowded, study hours are long, and hostels are cramped. Tired faces and subdued conversations show the toll of exhaustion. Students struggling to keep up with academics often fear judgment, while those excelling carry the weight of high expectations.