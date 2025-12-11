What's Bringing Dropout Girls Back to School in Kashmir

By Kulsuma Bano

I first met Aasiya in a small village classroom. She sat at the back, hunched, eyes fixed on the floor.

Months earlier, she had stopped coming to school, unable to keep up with lessons she once loved.

Mathematics made her anxious, reading aloud felt like a spotlight she could not step into, and at home, the expectations were relentless: sibling care, household chores, and whispers of an early marriage she did not want.

Her story is not unique in Kashmir countryside ridden with complex realities.

Walking through the dusty lanes to the Human Welfare Voluntary Organization's Adolescent Learning Center, I realized how many girls like Aasiya had slipped away from school silently, almost invisibly.

Their absence was easy to overlook, until you stepped inside one of these centers, and heard the raw, unspoken stories pouring into the air.

The ALCs are different from traditional schools. There are no rigid rows, no pressure to memorize. Instead, mats cover the floors, girls gather in circles, and voices echo over group activities.

When Aasiya arrived, she hovered at the edge, hands clenched in her lap, as facilitators encouraged discussions about things rarely spoken of: changes in their bodies, emotions, and cycles.

For the first time, she learned that cramps were not shameful, that mood swings did not make her weak, and that asking for help did not make her inadequate.

One afternoon, a facilitator asked the girls to share something that had been troubling them. Aasiya hesitated, the words caught like stones in her throat.

Then, slowly, she spoke about the anxiety that made her avoid school, the embarrassment around her periods, and the frustration at falling behind.

The room stayed silent, listening. She looked up, and the eyes around her were kind, rather than judgmental.

That moment, I realized, was as vital as any math lesson, maybe more so.

In the weeks that followed, Aasiya began to change. She practiced reading aloud with her peers, first whispering, then louder, until she could tell a story to the group.

She joined math games that turned numbers into puzzles instead of threats. She even helped lead an activity, encouraging others and learning that her voice had power.

For the first time, she felt agency over her own life.

The centers address the multiple pressures that pull girls away from education: gender norms, lack of menstrual hygiene management, and the silent suffering of mental health issues.

They do this in lived experience, discussion circles, and collaborative problem-solving.

Adolescents make decisions about what they want to learn and how. They are seen and heard, and most importantly, they belong.

Watching Aasiya walk home after a session, clutching her notebook with a small, proud smile, I understood how crucial these spaces are.

She had stepped out of invisibility into a world that recognized her. Her confidence did not come from grades or tests, but from being respected, understood, and trusted.

In villages where girls have long been told to shrink, yield, and wait for others to decide their future, ALCs are teaching them to expand, speak, lead, and imagine.

The change is subtle, but unmistakable. Girls who once hid behind desks now volunteer to read, present, and question. Adolescents who had abandoned learning are returning, rebuilding their skills alongside a sense of self-worth that had been eroded.