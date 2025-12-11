Prince Pulls Up SA Batters After Record T20I Collapse

By Tapan Mohanta

Cuttack- At a loss to explain South Africa's capitulation in the series-opener, their batting coach Ashwell Prince said the visitors simply failed to answer the questions posed by India's“formidable” bowlers while being dismissed for their lowest T20I total of 74 here.

Chasing 176, South Africa folded in 12.3 overs in a 101-run defeat in the opening match of the five-match series that marked the beginning of the two sides' build-up towards the global showpiece in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

“Obviously after a batting performance as such, that is one department that we will have to improve on quickly,” Prince said at the post-match media interaction at the Barabati Stadium, here on Tuesday.

“I thought the Indian bowlers, quite a formidable bowling attack, asked a lot of good questions. Ultimately, as a batting unit, we're not able to answer the questions. Tonight we weren't up to the task.”

The two-paced wicket with the odd one rearing up also troubled the South African batters as Indian bowlers exploited the conditions beautifully.

Prince said the bounce should not be an excuse as they are used to playing on lively wickets back home.

“I think any score that you keep to under 180 in T20 cricket is a chaseable score absolutely. There was a bit of bounce, it seemed like, but being South Africans, we should be accustomed to bounce.

“As I said, the Indian bowlers asked a lot of good questions. Ultimately, we weren't able to answer,” he said blaming the batting unit.

The decision to bowl first after winning the toss seemed to have backfired but Prince said they did well to keep India's total in check.

“I thought the pitch was good. Not every pitch that you bat on is supposed to be a 220 pitch,” he said.

India also had their share of struggles and kept losing wickets before Pandya's late heroics lifted them to 175/6.

“They had to work hard for the first part of the innings. Then, obviously Hardik came in and played a brilliant knock to give them a competitive score.