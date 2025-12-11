Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Crosses Over To Pok From Poonch: Officials

2025-12-11 12:12:37
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File Photo

Jammu- A 28-year-old man crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.

Shahid Khan, a resident of Qasba village, has gone to attend a marriage function in the forward village of Kirni and is believed to have crossed the Line of Control (LoC) around 3:15 pm, they said.

Preliminary information suggests that he arrived at the Bodiya post of the Pakistan Army using a stream route, the officials said.

