Man Crosses Over To Pok From Poonch: Officials
Jammu- A 28-year-old man crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday, officials said.
Shahid Khan, a resident of Qasba village, has gone to attend a marriage function in the forward village of Kirni and is believed to have crossed the Line of Control (LoC) around 3:15 pm, they said.
Preliminary information suggests that he arrived at the Bodiya post of the Pakistan Army using a stream route, the officials said.
