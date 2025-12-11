Jammu Airport To Get Low-Visibility Ops, New Terminal Next Year

File photo of Jammu Airport

Jammu- Jammu airport is now equipped for low-visibility operations after upgrading its navigation system to CAT-II (Category II) and the facility is also technically ready for night operations, pending clearance from defence and security agencies, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Jammu airport director Devender Yadav said the new terminal building- with expanded parking, six aerobridges and a five-fold increase in capacity- will be completed by the end of next year, with structural work and the elevated access road already finished and the remaining construction moving on“war footing”.

“We have seen in the last winter that there were a lot of problems with flight operations (due to poor visibility owing to dense fog). To address this particular issue, the airfield navigation system has been upgraded from CAT-1 to CAT-2.

“In CAT-2, there are more sophisticated instruments. In that, you can perform flight operations in less visibility. The procedures for low-visibility flight operations have already been implemented and we had a preparatory meeting with all the stakeholders. We are prepared for low-visibility flight operations,” Yadav told reporters here.

On the long-pending demand for late night operations, Yadav said the airfield is technically ready for the night operations.

“It (being ready for night operations) is just one aspect but there are many other aspects as well. In Jammu, things are more complicated because of the security and defence angles. But yes, we are working on it,” the airport director said.

Asked about the ongoing work on modernisation of the airport and the expected date for its completion, Yadav said the work was slated for completion by June next year but will be completed by the end of 2026 as work was delayed due to various reasons including the launch of Operation Sindoor.

“The new airport's architecture is modern and advanced. The size of the building is five times bigger than the present terminal building. Like Delhi's T3, an elevated bridge for departure is being laid here,” he said.