Love In The Cracks Of Life

By Lily Swarn

Assumptions, Henry Winkler once said, are the termites of relationships.

Just because we have a mind that wanders, we don't need to start imagining all sorts of things about another person.

Our unchecked thoughts can easily ruin a perfectly beautiful moment.

It's never wise to give up on someone you can't go a day without thinking about.

There is always more to relationships than needs and small acts of self-appeasement. There is feeling, patience, and the work of understanding.

When the heart breaks into a merry salsa and the eyes sparkle with anticipation, it could be because of a cherished child, a trusted old friend, a heartthrob, or even a touch of divine intervention.

Humans often enter your life as if by witchcraft, appearing just when you need their presence the most. Mother Teresa said that intense love never measures. It only gives.

The flow of love in relationships is often irrational, for reason and logic rarely find space in a caring heart.

The day we understand that relationships are meant to be treasured, not possessed, we begin to breathe easier and build stronger bonds.

Fetters and shackles can never hold a relationship together. They only sour it, the way milk curdles when you forget to keep it in the fridge.

Promises are for the fickle. What really holds a relationship together is pure, selfless love. You don't need fancy words or sweet promises when the love is real.

The one who truly matters is the person who silently looks out for you, who won't let the light fade from your eyes, and who loves you so deeply that he doesn't even realize how this beautiful madness took over someone who once thought he was so sensible.

When two people with the same little quirks meet in the winding by-lanes of life, sparks are bound to fly. It's as if the heavens themselves celebrate the meeting of two loving souls, even if they're both a touch unhinged in their own spiritual ways.

But the cold winds of mistrust and control can easily crush the tender beginnings of love.