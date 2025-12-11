J&K HC Fines 3 Brothers ₹50K For Suppressing Facts

File photo of J&K High Court

Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday imposed costs of Rs 50,000 on three brothers from Kupwara for deliberately suppressing material facts in a dispute concerning encroachment on a public pathway.

A bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal held that the petitioners-Farooq Ahmad, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, and Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din-had approached the court with“unclean hands” and imposed costs“to maintain the sanctity of the judicial process and to ensure that no party approaches the Court while suppressing material facts”.

The court observed that the pathway/link road in question was constructed by the Rural Development Department.

Meanwhile, some locals of the area, being aggrieved by obstruction, approached the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara who by way of the order directed the removal of the obstruction.

Later the Revisional Court after going through the material on record upheld the order of the Deputy Commissioner which was affirmed by the Appellate Court as well.

The Bench noted that a Civil Court at Sogam on a suit brought by private respondents had already, on 12 July 2024, restrained the brothers from interfering with the pathway. Despite being fully aware of the order, the court said, the brothers neither challenged it nor disclosed it in the petition before the High Court.

“This deliberate and wilful suppression amounts to abuse of process,” the Bench observed, adding that litigants cannot pursue parallel proceedings before different forums on the same subject.

“Upon careful consideration of the material placed on record, it reveals that the petitioners have approached this Court after having suffered dismissal before both the appellate and revisional authorities,” the bench said. However, the Bench said, the brothers did not place on the record that a civil suit on the same subject matter was pending before the Civil Court and that an interim restraint order had already been passed on 12 July 2024.

“This Court is of the considered view that such deliberate suppression of material facts, cannot be condoned by this court as the petitioners (brothers) have not come to this court with clean hands and have tried to play fraud with this court to get an interim order more particularly when there was a restraint order against the petitioners for the same pathway.”

What the brothers could not achieve directly is sought to be achieved by fraud and indirectly by suppressing material facts, the Bench said.“This court cannot shut its eyes to such conduct on the part of the party seeking equitable right,” the court said, underlining that the law of equity does not permit a party to secure indirectly what it is prohibited from claiming directly.

The law does not permit parties taking conflicting routes to achieve the same objective, particularly in cases, where the matter is directly and substantially in issue before a competent civil court, the Bench noted.