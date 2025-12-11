NEP PM Modi's Biggest Gift To Nation: J&K LG

File photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday urged educational institutions to allow students to pursue learning based on their interests and abilities rather than pressure, stating that curiosity and critical thinking must remain the strongest pillars of modern education.

Addressing the 40th anniversary celebrations of Lawrence Public School at Abhinav Theatre in Jammu, the Lieutenant Governor said the world is undergoing rapid transformation driven by advanced technologies, and schools must adopt new tools to nurture creativity, problem-solving and innovative thinking.

He praised the school for its legacy, values and contribution to holistic education, noting that its alumni have excelled and are serving the nation with pride.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lieutenant Governor stressed that the role of teachers is evolving as classrooms modernize. With the arrival of Artificial Intelligence in education, teachers will shift from being information providers to mentors who guide students, understand their individual strengths through data insights, and help them grow into confident learners.

He said a hybrid classroom model that uses digital platforms will ensure that quality, technology-driven education reaches every student, bridging access gaps.

Educational institutions must focus on four key priorities: access, equity, quality and outcome, the Lieutenant Governor said. He added that schools should ensure students are prepared not only for higher education but also for the fast-changing global workplace.

He underscored the importance of instilling culture, language, compassion, non-violence and brotherhood in students, along with developing their skills for the future.