J & K Govt Orders Depts To Block Stray Dogs

Srinagar- Amid a rapid surge in the stray dog population across the Valley, the Kashmir administration has directed all government departments to fortify boundary walls and install effective barriers to stop stray animals, particularly dogs, from entering official premises.

The directive follows repeated complaints of dogs straying into hospitals, educational institutions, offices and other public facilities. Stray dogs roaming inside parking areas, office compounds and even hospital corridors have raised serious safety concerns for employees, students, patients and visitors.

Officials said immediate corrective measures have been sought, including repairing broken fencing, sealing gaps in boundary walls and installing gates or other physical barriers wherever needed. Departments have also been instructed to ensure round-the-clock security checks at entry points.

Authorities acknowledged that stray dogs have become a Valley wide concern, with frequent incidents of attacks and packs increasingly visible in markets and dense residential areas. The government is also examining longer term solutions in coordination with municipal bodies and other relevant departments to effectively manage the issue.

All departmental heads have been asked to comply with the instructions on priority and maintain controlled, safe environments in government premises.