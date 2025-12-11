15-Day Winter Break In J&K Courts From Jan 1

File photo

Srinagar- The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday announced a 15-day winter vacation for all district Courts across Kashmir Province, Ladakh, and several courts in Jammu Division.

According to a notification, the winter vacation will be observed from January 1 to January 15, 2026 (both days inclusive).

The order states that the vacation applies to all District Courts of Kashmir Province, and to courts located in District Kishtwar, District Doda, and the courts at Batote, Gool, Banihal and Ukhral in District Ramban, and Bani in District Kathua of Jammu Division. All courts functioning in the Union Territory of Ladakh will also remain closed for the said period.

The notification further directs the Principal District & Sessions Judges and Chief Judicial Magistrates of the concerned districts to ensure appropriate arrangements for the disposal of urgent criminal matters during the vacation period within their respective jurisdictions.

