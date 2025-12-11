Kupwara Court Sends Pak National Jail For 10 Yrs In 2016 Case

Representational photo

Srinagar- The Principal District and Sessions Court, Kupwara, has awarded a concurrent sentence of rigorous imprisonment to a Pakistani national convicted in a 2016 attempt-to-murder and illegal arms case registered at Police Station Sogam.

Principal Sessions Judge Manjeet Singh Manhas sentenced Hanzullah Yaseen Raie alias Abu Ukasa, a resident of Bhawalpora, Punjab province of Pakistan, to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 307 of the RPC. In default, he will undergo three months' simple imprisonment.

He has been handed another 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 7/25 of the Arms Act, and five years' rigorous imprisonment with a Rs 5,000 fine under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act. Default in fine payment will attract one-month simple imprisonment for each offence.

The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, noting that all offences stemmed from the same transaction. It also granted set-off under Section 428 CrPC, counting the accused's custody since June 20, 2016, toward the sentence. Records show he has already spent over nine years in detention.

Observing that the case did not fall within the“rarest of rare” category, the court cited mitigating factors including voluntary confession and absence of injuries to security personnel while ensuring the sentence remained proportionate to the gravity of offences.