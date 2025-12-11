Taylor Bennett Foundation Launches 2025 Impact Report

MENAFN - PRovoke) LONDON - The Taylor Bennett Foundation (TBF) has published its 2025 Impact Report, revealing its alumni community of Black, Asian and ethnically diverse professionals has grown to more than 1,400.The report reflects on an award-winning year for the Foundation and celebrates the 233 candidates who benefited from eight professional development programmes during 2025, including 48 'Summer Stars' interns and more than 120 participants of the Step into PR scheme.The Impact Report makes clear that candidate demand outstrips the number of programme places available: TBF received 1,217 applications across all programmes, far exceeding capacity.CEO Koray Camgöz said the data offered a clear signal to the communications industry: with greater employer backing, the Foundation could support many more young people and unlock far more of the diverse talent that too often goes untapped.“At a time when divisions in society are widening, the need to build workplaces - and an industry - where everyone can belong has never been clearer. Our work has never felt more urgent. I am immensely proud of what our community of colleagues, alumni, partners, and trustees has achieved,” he said.Alongside its core programmes, the Foundation launched several new initiatives in 2025 designed to open doors for underrepresented talent while supporting employers to build the inclusive cultures:



The Alumni Advisory Board, a new body comprised of Taylor Bennett Foundation graduates, providing support and professional opportunities to the growing alumni community

The Sina Nafissi Excellence Fund, created in partnership Kekst CNC, which delivers support grants to candidates facing financial barriers – covering costs such as travel, professional clothing, and training. The Employer Forum, a series of invitation-only Chatham House Rule events that bring together senior communications and HR leaders to share candid insight on talent, culture and inclusion.

Taylor Bennett Foundation chair Avril Lee said:“Since our launch more than 17 years ago, the Foundation has empowered young people to fulfil their potential and begin successful careers in communications. Our programmes are breaking barriers, fostering connection, and driving meaningful progress across the sector.



“Whether you are a graduate finding your voice through our PR Training Programme, an aspiring professional gaining experience through Summer Stars, or a senior leader taking part in our Reverse Mentoring Programme, you are part of a growing, vibrant community that is reshaping the industry for the better.”



With candidate demand continuing to rise, the Foundation has also developed a new employer partnership model, set to launch in 2026, to widen employer access to its core programmes. The model is designed to enable more young people to access TBF's programmes.



Camgöz added:“Looking ahead, we have ambitious plans to scale our impact, continuing to create opportunities for underrepresented talent, while supporting employers in their efforts to build inclusive environments that empower underrepresented talent. If you'd like to be part of that journey, we'd love to hear from you.”