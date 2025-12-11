403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Podcast: In 2026, Truth Will Be The Ultimate Brand Value
(MENAFN- PRovoke) In the latest edition of our PRovoke Media podcast, Paul Holmes sits down with Rachael Sansom, CEO for UK and Europe at Havas Red, to discuss some of the most interesting trends shaping the future of the communications business in 2026. The topics range from the importance of truth and trust in an age of disinformation to the value of using different spokespeople and different channels to reach modern audiences.
Below is an edited transcript featuring some of the highlights of the discussion. You can listen to the full audio recording by downloading the podcast here:
On truth as a core brand value:“There's so much disinformation and consumers are very cynical. If brands aren't truthful, they can feel a lot of consumer backlash. Communications professionals are going to have to be verifiers of truth. They're the ones that are going to have to ensure that fake news isn't being put out into the world or disseminated by the organization.
“For me, brand truth is one of the fundamental tenets that any brand or organization needs to be built on.”
On the difficulties of truth-telling in a polarized world:“The world is a very disruptive place. So all organizations and everybody within them are dealing with so many different things at so many different times, that even if it's unintentional, you know, things can be skewed or they can be out of whack.
“The best communicators in our business, whether they be in-house or in agencies, have always been about truth, integrity and doing the right thing. I think the CEOs that get it right have the best people, and then they listen to them. The upside of all of this for our industry, is that it actually enhances our place at the most senior tables, because you cannot navigate this world without excellent strategic communications advice."
On the notion of permacrisis:“Crisis is business as normal. Gone are the days where you'd be dealing with a crisis every so often. And it's multiple crises as well. Now the different streams of disruption that organizations face have to have strategic plans against them that are running at all times.
“So I think the whole concept of what crisis management means has changed. It isn't 'let's do a statement, let's do some media training.' It's like everything has to have a strategy against it that's running over the long term, whether that is your ESG strategy, or how you're handling areas of conflict in the world. And issues like, for example, supply chain, might have been kept back of house and weren't really one for the comms people now a huge issue for communicators."
On truth as a tool of crisis management:“The old rule book around crisis was contain it, probably say as little as possible. Now because truth is so important, and people want to see authenticity from organizations as well, the whole rule book has flipped. You've got to be open. You've got to show how you feel about the issue, whether that's remorse or regret or a more positive emotion."
On being human in the age of AI:“AI has a really valuable place in terms of efficiency. AI is the way to do things cheaply, simply. But the optimum way is that you combine human creativity with AI. Using AI by itself can be a little bit one dimensional.“
On why“raw” content can be more authentic:“As we see Gen Z rise, they are all natives of TikTok, which is all fairly raw content. I grew up in a world where everything was polished. It was done on radio or TV, went through production. It was all beautiful. That's what I was used to. My daughter is total Gen Z. Everything was raw. That's what she's used to, and that's what she wants to see moving forward.
“But go back to the truth and authenticity point. You know, if it is a piece of content that has been done in a real way, hasn't been put through a lot of production, it can come across as, you know, more authentic than something that looks over polished. For communicators, our whole job historically has been to make beautiful pieces of content in whatever form, so I think this is going to be an interesting challenge.”
On how the need for authenticity might impact media choices:“Emma Grede, who runs Skims, she's a young woman. She's obviously decided that she wanted to build her corporate profile and she's basically done it through podcasting by itself. What this means for CEOs of multinationals, I just think will be fascinating.”
On why all managers-and even ordinary employees-have a role in communications:“A broader spectrum of managers is required is because Gen Z requires so much more from their workplace. It isn't just somewhere they come to work. The expectation is so much higher. And the kind of pyramid hierarchy, where you just have one person at the top communicating, thus doesn't work for them. They need to see people that they can relate to on a day-to-day basis communicating.
“We have clients who are thinking about how they could harness all that great goodwill and enthusiasm that they had from their staff, whether that be through social channels, really using the staff as ambassadors. If you can get your employee communication program right, the employees love participating and it really talks authenticity to your audiences.”
On how internal communication has changed:“I think internal communications, perhaps historically, has been a little bit slower, perhaps hasn't been seen to need the same immediacy as social media or news cycles. I think all those rules have gone now. Internal communications need to be run in the same way that you'd run external communications, whether that's disseminating information through your own channels to your employees quickly, whether that's making sure they're up to date with what's happening quickly.
“Obviously, the way that the external world is news travels incredibly fast, so you've got to make sure that your employees have whatever announcements or news is going out before the rest of the world does.”
On why communication starts with values:“When I started, it was about rules. If you stuck to the rules, you're probably going to be okay. And now it is about the values, which really requires organizations to dig deep in terms of what those values are.”
On why keeping quiet carries its own risks:”That's what a lot of companies are struggling with and brands, which is because it is so complicated the instinctual thing to do is to hunker down. But that isn't the right thing to do at the moment. It requires bravery to have the degree of openness that you actually need to succeed in the comms world.
“I think a lot of companies are still wrestling with that, and there's a lot of lots at stake. There are so many dynamics to wrestle with. So it really does require bravery, good strategic planning, you know, and a leap of faith to be as open and as truthful as I think the current climate demands, even though the current climate is so challenging in terms of all the dynamics that are going on.
“The best senior communicators I know are very clear on their mission to ensure that they do keep bringing that truth to the table.”
Below is an edited transcript featuring some of the highlights of the discussion. You can listen to the full audio recording by downloading the podcast here:
On truth as a core brand value:“There's so much disinformation and consumers are very cynical. If brands aren't truthful, they can feel a lot of consumer backlash. Communications professionals are going to have to be verifiers of truth. They're the ones that are going to have to ensure that fake news isn't being put out into the world or disseminated by the organization.
“For me, brand truth is one of the fundamental tenets that any brand or organization needs to be built on.”
On the difficulties of truth-telling in a polarized world:“The world is a very disruptive place. So all organizations and everybody within them are dealing with so many different things at so many different times, that even if it's unintentional, you know, things can be skewed or they can be out of whack.
“The best communicators in our business, whether they be in-house or in agencies, have always been about truth, integrity and doing the right thing. I think the CEOs that get it right have the best people, and then they listen to them. The upside of all of this for our industry, is that it actually enhances our place at the most senior tables, because you cannot navigate this world without excellent strategic communications advice."
On the notion of permacrisis:“Crisis is business as normal. Gone are the days where you'd be dealing with a crisis every so often. And it's multiple crises as well. Now the different streams of disruption that organizations face have to have strategic plans against them that are running at all times.
“So I think the whole concept of what crisis management means has changed. It isn't 'let's do a statement, let's do some media training.' It's like everything has to have a strategy against it that's running over the long term, whether that is your ESG strategy, or how you're handling areas of conflict in the world. And issues like, for example, supply chain, might have been kept back of house and weren't really one for the comms people now a huge issue for communicators."
On truth as a tool of crisis management:“The old rule book around crisis was contain it, probably say as little as possible. Now because truth is so important, and people want to see authenticity from organizations as well, the whole rule book has flipped. You've got to be open. You've got to show how you feel about the issue, whether that's remorse or regret or a more positive emotion."
On being human in the age of AI:“AI has a really valuable place in terms of efficiency. AI is the way to do things cheaply, simply. But the optimum way is that you combine human creativity with AI. Using AI by itself can be a little bit one dimensional.“
On why“raw” content can be more authentic:“As we see Gen Z rise, they are all natives of TikTok, which is all fairly raw content. I grew up in a world where everything was polished. It was done on radio or TV, went through production. It was all beautiful. That's what I was used to. My daughter is total Gen Z. Everything was raw. That's what she's used to, and that's what she wants to see moving forward.
“But go back to the truth and authenticity point. You know, if it is a piece of content that has been done in a real way, hasn't been put through a lot of production, it can come across as, you know, more authentic than something that looks over polished. For communicators, our whole job historically has been to make beautiful pieces of content in whatever form, so I think this is going to be an interesting challenge.”
On how the need for authenticity might impact media choices:“Emma Grede, who runs Skims, she's a young woman. She's obviously decided that she wanted to build her corporate profile and she's basically done it through podcasting by itself. What this means for CEOs of multinationals, I just think will be fascinating.”
On why all managers-and even ordinary employees-have a role in communications:“A broader spectrum of managers is required is because Gen Z requires so much more from their workplace. It isn't just somewhere they come to work. The expectation is so much higher. And the kind of pyramid hierarchy, where you just have one person at the top communicating, thus doesn't work for them. They need to see people that they can relate to on a day-to-day basis communicating.
“We have clients who are thinking about how they could harness all that great goodwill and enthusiasm that they had from their staff, whether that be through social channels, really using the staff as ambassadors. If you can get your employee communication program right, the employees love participating and it really talks authenticity to your audiences.”
On how internal communication has changed:“I think internal communications, perhaps historically, has been a little bit slower, perhaps hasn't been seen to need the same immediacy as social media or news cycles. I think all those rules have gone now. Internal communications need to be run in the same way that you'd run external communications, whether that's disseminating information through your own channels to your employees quickly, whether that's making sure they're up to date with what's happening quickly.
“Obviously, the way that the external world is news travels incredibly fast, so you've got to make sure that your employees have whatever announcements or news is going out before the rest of the world does.”
On why communication starts with values:“When I started, it was about rules. If you stuck to the rules, you're probably going to be okay. And now it is about the values, which really requires organizations to dig deep in terms of what those values are.”
On why keeping quiet carries its own risks:”That's what a lot of companies are struggling with and brands, which is because it is so complicated the instinctual thing to do is to hunker down. But that isn't the right thing to do at the moment. It requires bravery to have the degree of openness that you actually need to succeed in the comms world.
“I think a lot of companies are still wrestling with that, and there's a lot of lots at stake. There are so many dynamics to wrestle with. So it really does require bravery, good strategic planning, you know, and a leap of faith to be as open and as truthful as I think the current climate demands, even though the current climate is so challenging in terms of all the dynamics that are going on.
“The best senior communicators I know are very clear on their mission to ensure that they do keep bringing that truth to the table.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment