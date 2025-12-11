A Heartbreaking Race Against Time: £600,000 Needed To Save 9-Month-Old UK Baby Aiyla's Life, Zolgensma Is The Only Hope Against SMA Type 1.

MENAFN - Pressat) A family living in London is facing a humanitarian crisis. Their 9-month-old daughter, baby Aiyla, has Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) type 1. It is one of the most aggressive and deadly genetic diseases in children, gradually weakening muscles, taking away the ability to move, swallow and eventually breathe.

Doctors have told Aiyla's parents a stark truth: "Without treatment, she will not survive."

Every day is a struggle for Aiyla's parents. The disease is progressing so rapidly that Aiyla must receive life-saving treatment before her first birthday-when treatment is most effective. Time is running out.

The only hope: Zolgensma gene therapy

Although the situation is dire, there is an effective treatment. Zolgensma, a gene therapy, can halt the progression of SMA and give Aiyla a chance at a normal life.

But the cost of this treatment is an unaffordable £600,000.

Aiyla's family has sold everything they own, taken out loans and exhausted all their savings. But it is impossible for an ordinary family to raise this huge sum of money alone.

Aiyla's parents are constantly crying and worried. Seeing their heartbreaking struggle, their close friend Sharif has come forward. He is the one who started the fundraising campaign on the Crowdfunder platform, titled "Save Baby Aiyla - A Mother's Last Hope to Keep Her".

Sharif said, "I have seen the extreme despair of Aiyla's family. It is unacceptable that a child who is physically weak but has strong self-confidence should lose her life just because of lack of money. This is not an appeal from an organization - this is the last wish of a parent. They cannot fight this fight alone, but together we can make it possible."

Fundraising target and deadline

The target to save Aiyla's life is £600,000. This money is needed because the Zolgensma treatment is very expensive, which needs to be started quickly in specialist clinics outside the UK.

The success of this fund depends on the compassion of the people of the UK and sensitive people around the world. Sharif outlined a simple calculation:

* If 60,000 people donate £10, or

* If 6,000 people donate £100,

then Aiyla's life can be saved.

Why is your donation important?

Every pound can give Aiyla her first birthday, first steps, and first words-and secure her future. Without Zolgensma treatment, her ability to breathe will continue to deteriorate, threatening her life.

Every penny raised will be used transparently to support Aiyla's treatment:

* Zolgensma gene therapy

* Hospital and specialized care: monitoring before and after treatment

* Travel and transportation costs for treatment

* Medical equipment and ongoing support

The family is asking the community, who are unable to donate, to share this campaign using the hashtag #SaveBabyAiyla.

This campaign is verified on Crowdfunder UK. Your support is Aiyla's last hope in this life-saving battle.

To donate:

Visit Aiyla's Crowd funder page:

Media Contact:

Sharif

Campaign Organizer and Family Coordinator

Email:...

Crowd funder link:

About this campaign:

This campaign is verified on Crowdfunder UK and organized to help save the life of baby Aiyla through Zolgensma gene therapy.