Surrey And Hampshire Residents Say 'Enough Is Enough' To Airport Expansion

Communities across the borough and surrounding areas are uniting to oppose Farnborough Airport's proposed expansion, warning that it will cause deep and lasting harm to hundreds of thousands of residents while serving only a small group of private jet users. People already living with rising aircraft noise, worsening air quality and constant disruption are now facing the prospect of even more flights overhead - many of them luxury leisure trips for the ultra-wealthy. The airport wants to increase weekend and Bank holiday flights from 8,900 to 13,500. These flights are at a low level below 3,000 feet and often not following the correct flightpath. Being outside at the weekend when children and adults should be able to enjoy their gardens and out-door spaces is of no importance to Farnborough Airport.

Many residents reject the idea that“people chose to live near an airport.” Before 2003, flights were infrequent and operating hours shorter. In 2020, new narrow flightpaths with no respite were introduced without meaningful consultation, subjecting communities up to 15 miles away to dramatic increases in noise. 30,000 new homes are planned under these flightpaths, so even more families will face disruption.

It claims the Airport“creates jobs” and“boosts the local economy,” but the reality is very different. Only 190 employees, most in low-paid, low-skilled roles work at Farnborough Airport. Of the 70 businesses on the airport business park, only a handful are connected to private aviation. The M3/M4 corridor thrives because of good transport links, and established tech industries - not because billionaires fly to their yachts and ski chalets.

Noise and pollution from flights are already reducing the value of homes across the region - losses running into billions that never appear in the airport's business case. Residents argue that the land could be used more sustainably and profitably; a solar farm, for example, could generate significant council income while supplying nearly half of Rushmoor's green energy needs.

Farnborough Airport has £700 million of debt and pays £50 million a year in interest and dividends to its Australian owners Macquarie (previous owner of Thames Water) reducing its UK corporation tax. Business travel has fallen sharply since 2019, and weekend leisure flights export wealth rather than contributing to the UK economy. While we pay tax on our car's fuel and energy to heat our houses, aircraft jet fuel remains untaxed.

The Environment Agency has identified dangerous“forever chemicals” in nearby waterways associated with airport fire-fighting foam, while aircraft pollution contains ultrafine particles capable of entering the bloodstream and damaging organs. Constant noise affects children's learning, damages wellbeing and erodes quality of life. Pollution also impacts nearby Sites of Specific Scientific Interest leading to habitat destruction, a loss of biodiversity and an increased risk of wildfires.

A Farnborough Noise Group representative said“Residents are devastated; their homes, public open spaces, health and future deserve protection and there has been no reasonable consultation. Rushmoor Borough Council have not, as required by the Localism Act, adequately consulted with the public or other Councils that are impacted. Residents need to respond to the planning application by visiting the Rushmoor Borough Council website href="" go before 30th December.”

Say NO to Farnborough Airport's expansion.

In the absence of meaningful consultation by Rushmoor Council, Farnborough Noise Group is hosting public Zoom meetings on Wednesday 10th December. Details are on Farnborough Noise Group's website.

Farnborough Noise Group campaigns to raise awareness of issues resulting from Farnborough Airports operations that negatively impact the public in 110 parish, borough and county councils and 9 regional MPs.