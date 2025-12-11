Eurochange Wins Bronze For Best Retailer For Forex/Travel Money At The British Travel Awards 2025

Third consecutive year in the top three

eurochange is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded Bronze in the 'Best Retailer for Forex/Travel Money' category at the British Travel Awards 2025, one of the UK's most respected consumer-voted travel awards.

This marks the third consecutive year in which eurochange has been a top three finalist, following Silver and Bronze wins in 2024 and 2023. This consistent performance highlights the company's commitment to great value, exceptional customer service and making travel money simple.

The British Travel Awards are widely considered the benchmark for consumer confidence in the UK travel industry, with winners decided entirely by public vote. eurochange's repeated success demonstrates superb customer satisfaction and continued trust in the brand's travel money services, including competitive rates, convenient nationwide branch locations and online ordering options.

Charles Stewart, eurochange MD, said: "We are incredibly proud to receive the Bronze Award for 'Best Retailer for Forex/Travel Money' at the British Travel Awards. For the public to make us a finalist three years in a row is a huge endorsement of the reliable service and value our teams provide. Our mission is to make buying travel money simple, and this award shows that travellers continue to place their confidence in eurochange.

"I'd like to thank everyone who voted, as well as our brilliant colleagues across the UK whose dedication ensures we deliver outstanding experiences."

The award builds on a remarkable run of acknowledgements for eurochange in recent months, having also been honoured with three SME News Business Elite awards:

Customer Service & Employee Wellbeing Excellence Award 2025

Best Foreign Exchange Provider 2025

Best Online Currency Exchange Service 2025

In addition, eurochange was named 'Money Transfer Provider of the Year' in the prestigious MoneyAge Awards this autumn. These accolades highlight eurochange's commitment not only to outstanding customer service, but also to colleague wellbeing, operational excellence and ethical stewardship.



About the British Travel Awards

The British Travel Awards (BTAs) are the largest consumer-voted awards programme in the UK travel industry. Recognised as an independent marker of excellence, the BTAs celebrate brands that deliver outstanding customer experiences across all areas of travel and tourism.

ENDS

Notes to editor

Media contacts

Rachael Ryder

...



About eurochange

For general press enquiries, please email:...

eurochange is one of the UK's leading foreign exchange experts, specialising in travel money, international payments, money transfers and remittance services for retail, business and banking customers.

In operation since 1975, the company has expanded significantly to now include over 240 branches throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as a significant online presence. Today, we take care of thousands of transactions every single day, across over 50 currencies (the widest range on the market) to hundreds of countries around the world, providing travel money in cash and on our eurochange Travel Money Card, powered by Mastercard®.

But throughout every change, our brand vision has remained the same: to add value to every customer's journey, offering competitive pricing and service alongside inspiration and expertise. This is reflected by our consistently superb reputation, with an 'Excellent' Trustpilot rating from over 24,000 reviews and robust rates of repeat custom.