A Fear Of Betrayal Shared By Japan And Europe

MENAFN - Asia Times) In Europe, we are afraid that Donald Trump's America may be selling us out to Russia. In Japan, where I have just been, the fear is of Trump selling them out to China. For Europe and Japan the shared danger is of the superpowers, especially the United States and China, getting together and making deals that potentially harm us.

Many are skeptical about groups of nations such as our own G7 or the wider G20. But those skeptics need to be more afraid of a potential“G2” of America and China.

This may be one reason why Japan's first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, greeted Italy's first female prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, with a big hug when they met for the first time on November 22-23 at the G20 summit in South Africa. Japanese do not usually like to touch other people, let alone hug them, so the warmth of that embrace was a surprise.

No doubt Takaichi was acknowledging the value of female solidarity in a political world still dominated by men. But she also shares other interests with Meloni, which may have encouraged the hug.

One of their main shared interests is that each must strike a difficult balance between their political affinity with Trump and the wider national objectives that each needs to serve.

Takaichi and Meloni are both seen as political conservatives, both have reputations of being tough on immigration and both have succeeded in gaining compliments from Trump. What Takaichi is now learning, however, is that warm words from Trump count for very little when real, hard issues are at stake.

In her first weeks since becoming Japan's prime minister on October 21, Takaichi has found herself in a very public argument with China over remarks she made in parliament about what Japan might do in the event of an attempted invasion of Taiwan.