On Wednesday, December 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said U.S. President Donald Trump has shown no urgency to lift sanctions against Moscow and has, in fact, implemented additional restrictions.

Lavrov told TASS that Trump accused President Joe Biden of“weakening confidence in the dollar and pushing BRICS countries to seek alternative payment systems,” but emphasized that Biden alone is not responsible for the situation. He noted that U.S. sanctions play a key role in shaping the global financial landscape.

The Russian minister added that the search for alternative payment mechanisms is accelerating, extending beyond BRICS nations and gaining traction worldwide, signaling a potential shift in international trade and finance.

Reports indicated that Russia's push for non-dollar payments, partly driven by sanctions, is mirrored by other countries seeking to reduce dependence on the U.S. dollar.

Experts warn that expanding alternative financial systems could reshape global trade patterns, potentially weakening the dollar's dominance in international transactions over time.

The announcement comes amid escalating tensions in Ukraine, where Russian advances continue across multiple fronts, raising concerns of a broader regional conflict. Analysts note that the conflict is putting pressure on Kyiv's political and economic stability.

In response, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated that he is ready to hold national elections within three months if the United States and European allies can guarantee security, underscoring the country's commitment to democratic processes despite wartime challenges.

