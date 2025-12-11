UNESCO has added the miniature art tradition of Kamal ud-Din Behzad to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity under the name of Afghanistan. The organization said the craft is central to preserving the cultural fabric and historical identity of the people of Afghanistan.

The inscription was approved during UNESCO's 20th session on intangible heritage in New Delhi. Officials who attended the meeting said the effort to register Behzad's miniature tradition took nearly a year of technical preparation, documentation, and diplomatic engagement.

Mohammad Humayoun Azizi, Afghanistan's ambassador to France, said the recognition carries a powerful symbolic weight. He noted that“Afghanistan is alive, its art is alive, and no darkness can extinguish the light of Afghanistan culture,” describing the inscription as a message of resilience.

Former president Hamid Karzai also praised the listing, calling it“a source of pride for all the people of Afghanistan.” In a statement, he said Behzad stands among the most influential miniature artists in the world and played a defining role in shaping the cultural identity associated with Herat's artistic golden age.

Kamal ud-Din Behzad is widely regarded as one of the greatest masters of Persianate miniature painting. His surviving works, mainly preserved in illustrated manuscripts, are known for their refined compositions, balanced use of color, and naturalistic depictions of human figures and landscapes.

Art historians note that Behzad's paintings captured both the sophistication of courtly life and the daily rhythms of ordinary people. His blend of realism, expressive detail, and innovative layout influenced artistic schools across Central Asia, Iran, and parts of South Asia for centuries.

Kamal ud-Din Behzad, a 15th–16th century artist, is one of the most influential figures in the history of miniature art, shaping the Herat school before later influencing the Tabriz school. Known for his innovative compositions, delicate detailing, masterful use of color, and extraordinary storytelling ability, Behzad elevated Persian miniature painting to new heights.

He rose to prominence during the reign of Sultan Husayn Bayqara and under the patronage of the art-loving minister, Amir Ali-Shir Nava'i. Later, he was invited by Shah Tahmasp of the Safavid dynasty to Tabriz, where he led the royal library. His masterpieces, including The Fall of the Fortress, Joseph and Zuleikha, and Dervishes at the Table, remain celebrated as icons of Eastern miniature painting.

The UNESCO recognition of Behzad's miniature style has been warmly welcomed by artists, cultural figures, and instructors in Herat, a city long regarded as one of Afghanistan's main artistic centers. Herat continues to be home to numerous artists/painters, calligraphers, illuminators, and miniature artists, sustaining its rich cultural heritage.

In its official statement, UNESCO said many contemporary artists and schools continue to draw direct inspiration from Behzad's style, using his methods as a foundational model. The agency emphasized that safeguarding this artistic tradition helps sustain cultural diversity at a time when Afghanistan's heritage faces significant challenges.

The successful inscription, cultural experts say, may open new opportunities for preservation funding, training programs for miniature artists, and greater international collaboration to protect Afghanistan's broader artistic legacy.

