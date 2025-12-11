Silk Road Bitcoin Wallets Move $3.14 Million After Decade Of Dormancy

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Transfer Details Emerge From Blockchain Data

On December 9, 2025, about 312 dormant Bitcoin wallets linked to Silk Road sent roughly $3.14 million in Bitcoin to a single unknown address starting with bc1q...ga54. Blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence flagged the activity, noting the wallets had remained untouched for 10 to 13 years.

The transfers occurred in a coordinated series over several hours, with individual amounts varying from small fractions to larger sums. This event represents the most significant movement from these addresses in at least five years, according to on-chain records.

Primary blockchain data from Arkham confirms the consolidation pattern, with no further outflows from the destination address as of December 10, 2025.

Historical Context: Silk Road's Legacy and Ulbricht's Pardon

Silk Road operated from 2011 to 2013 as an online marketplace for illegal goods, using Bitcoin for transactions. Founder Ross Ulbricht received a full pardon from President Donald Trump on January 21, 2025, ending his life sentence after more than 11 years in prison. The pardon warrant, issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, covered convictions in the Southern District of New York for drug trafficking and money laundering.

Ulbricht has not commented on the recent wallet movements, and no direct link ties him to the activity. The timing, less than a year after his release, has fueled speculation in crypto communities.

Remaining Assets and Government Seizures

After the transfers, the Silk Road-linked wallets hold about $41.3 million in Bitcoin, per Arkham data. This figure includes untagged addresses potentially connected to the market's early operations.

In a separate development, the U.S. government obtained court approval on January 9, 2025, to sell 69,370 seized Silk Road Bitcoin valued at around $6.5 billion.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation seized the original assets in 2013, totaling over $3.36 billion at the time. Analysts suggest the private wallet moves could relate to consolidation for security, though motives stay unclear.

Implications for Bitcoin and Darknet History

This reactivation highlights Bitcoin's role in early darknet markets and its traceability through blockchain analytics. No market impact followed the transfers, but on-chain monitors continue tracking for additional activity. The event intersects with broader trends in cryptocurrency regulation and asset recovery by authorities.