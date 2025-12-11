MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post 2026: The Year AI Will Cease To Be A Feature And Become Infrastructure appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Over the last decade, we have talked about artificial intelligence as if it were a promise: with enthusiasm, but with a certain distance. We treated it as an accessory, an add-on, a“plus” that was placed on top of the hardware or inside the software. That moment is over.

What we will be seeing in 2026, and what we have experienced in recent months, is not an evolution, but a change in nature. AI is no longer a feature; it has become infrastructure. It is at the heart of how we work, study, analyze data, move around, play, take care of our health, and manage entire cities.

And, above all, it is happening on the device, not just in the cloud. That is the real turning point. The new computer is a smart device, not a fast device

A year ago, we were talking about AI PCs as an emerging category. Today, they represent a substantial part of the market and have begun a cycle of renewal that has exceeded all expectations. Processors with dedicated NPUs allow heavy AI tasks to be performed locally: instant translations, creative assistance, content editing, real-time automation, and workflows that previously required entire servers.

At Acer, we have driven this change with a wide range of devices: lightweight devices for mobile productivity, business machines with advanced multitasking capabilities, new compact stations that deliver server-class performance, Chromebooks with integrated NPUs, and devices designed for creators who need speed with every click. AI is no longer“in a feature”: it is the starting point of the experience.

The most interesting thing is that the impact is not limited to computing. AI has already transformed areas where the need for precision, speed, and automation is critical. In the medical field, for example, artificial intelligence can now analyze images, assist in early diagnoses, convert notes into clinical records in real time, and support healthcare personnel so that their time can be spent where it should be: with patients.

In mobility, we see e-bikes, scooters, and smart transportation solutions connected to sensors and advanced analytics. In cities, we have systems capable of interpreting congestion, safety, and environmental behavior in real time. And in gaming, one of the fastest-growing sectors, AI is shaping immersive 3D experiences.

Animation generated by trained models and ecosystems where hardware, content, and community feed into each other.

Acer is no longer just a computer manufacturer. We are a group of companies working in cybersecurit, digital health, mobility, smart lifestyle, enterprise cloud, 3D animation, gaming, Connected appliances, purification, energy, smart cities, and more.

This multi-engine business model allows us to accelerate real, not incremental, innovation. Each subsidiary brings a different perspective, and together we build an integrated ecosystem where AI flows like electricity: invisible, but indispensable.

I say this with conviction because I see it every day: we are entering a stage where hardware responds to AI and AI responds to people. That balance is what determines which technology will be relevant and which will simply be left behind.

When we talk about AI, we tend to focus on its technical sophistication. But the most profound impact is not technological; it is human. The central question for 2026 is not what an algorithm can do, but how that capability improves a person's life.

At Acer, we believe in the idea of“Human Intelligence”: designing experiences where technology amplifies talents, simplifies tasks, reduces barriers, and allows creativity, productivity, and learning to flow naturally. Because AI should not impose itself: it should accompany.

The immediate future will be marked by the massive deployment of hybrid solutions: AI on the device, connected to the cloud when needed; contextual automation; three-dimensional experiences; more energy-efficient devices; and a technological ecosystem that adapts to the changing lifestyles of people and cities.

The post 2026: The Year AI Will Cease To Be A Feature And Become Infrastructure appeared first on The Costa Rica News.