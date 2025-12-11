Trump's Gold Card Is A Fast-Track Route To US Residency- When Is The $1 Million Fee Payable?

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump has announced a new investment-led immigration programme that would allow wealthy foreign nationals to obtain accelerated permanent residency in the United States by purchasing a so-called Gold Card visa for $1 million, with a higher-tier“platinum” option priced at $5 million also under consideration.

The initiative, introduced via executive action and promoted heavily online, has been framed by Trump as both a revenue-generating mechanism for the federal government and a tool to prioritise the admission of successful entrepreneurs, investors and highly valued corporate talent.

What is the Trump Gold Card visa?

The Trump Gold Card is a premium residency programme offering foreign applicants the prospect of becoming lawful permanent residents of the United States on an expedited basis, subject to strict financial thresholds and federal security screening.

According to an official government webpage, approved applicants will receive US residency“in record time” once all eligibility requirements have been met, including background checks conducted by federal authorities.

Trump described the initiative as a simplified pathway to citizenship for selected applicants, particularly those contributing economically to the country.

“A direct path to Citizenship for all qualified and vetted people. SO EXCITING! Our Great American Companies can finally keep their invaluable Talent,” Trump wrote on Wednesday on social media.

When does the $1 million fee need to be paid?

Applicants are not required to pay the $1 million residency fee at the outset.

According to the official application process, individuals must first submit an application along with a non-refundable $15,000 processing fee to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). This initial payment covers administrative costs and initiates a comprehensive vetting process.

Only after applicants are fully screened and approved by DHS are they required to pay the $1 million fee, at which point they are granted lawful permanent residence in the United States.

How was the Gold Card programme introduced?

Trump signed an executive order in September formally announcing the Gold Card programme. When details of the scheme first emerged earlier this year, the proposed cost of the visa stood at $5 million.

The subsequent reduction to $1 million may position the programme competitively against similar“golden visa” initiatives in other countries that allow residency in exchange for substantial investment.

By comparison, New Zealand's revised investor visa programme reportedly costs close to $3 million (in US dollar terms) and has attracted heightened interest from wealthy Americans following Trump's re-election.

Where can applicants apply for the Gold Card visa?

Prospective applicants are directed to apply through the programme's official website, , where they can begin the process by submitting personal details and paying the processing fee.

The site outlines a multi-stage application process, beginning with document submission and vetting, followed by final approval and payment of the residency fee.

How much does the US Gold Card visa cost overall?

Under the framework set out in the executive order, individual applicants are required to pay:



$15,000 non-refundable processing fee

$1 million residency fee, payable only after approval

Successful completion of a DHS background check

For corporate sponsors seeking to secure visas for overseas employees, the cost rises substantially. Businesses are required to pay $2 million per employee, reflecting the commercial advantage of retaining specialised international talent.

What additional costs apply to companies?

Corporate participants in the programme face ongoing financial obligations beyond the initial sponsorship fee.

Firms must pay a 1% annual maintenance fee, amounting to $20,000, to retain each visa. Additionally, a 5% transfer fee, or $100,000, is charged whenever a company reassigns the visa from one employee to another.

“Trump Corporate Gold Card allows your business to transfer access from one employee and grant it to another with a small, 5% transfer fee, which includes the cost of a DHS background check. A 1% annual maintenance fee will also apply.” the website read.

What are the steps to secure Trump's Gold Card?

The application process follows three main stages:

Submit your application:

Applicants submit personal details and pay the non-refundable processing fee.

Careful consideration:

United States Citizenship and Immigration Services conducts in-depth background checks and vetting.

Approval:

Once approved, the Trump Gold Card grants residency rights across all 50 states and US territories.

What is the proposed 'platinum' visa?

Trump has also signalled the possible introduction of a higher-tier“platinum” visa priced at $5 million. Under the proposed framework, holders would be permitted to spend up to 270 days per year in the US without being subject to US taxation on non-US income.

Details of the platinum option remain limited, and no official launch date has been announced.

How does the Gold Card fit into US immigration policy?

According to Donald Trump, revenue generated from the Gold Card visa programme will be directed towards national priorities.

Proceeds, he said, would be placed into“an account where we can do things positive for the country” and are expected to generate“many billions of dollars”.

The Gold Card proposal represents a marked shift towards investment-driven immigration policy, emphasising capital inflows and corporate retention of global talent. While supporters argue the scheme could strengthen the US economy, critics are expected to question its implications for fairness and access within the wider immigration system.